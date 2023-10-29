SD Mines volleyball skids in loss to Fort Lewis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming into Saturday, it looked as if South Dakota Mines volleyball would finish the weekend with a win, and earn their seventh victory and its last eight matches. Fort Lewis, however, had other plans, taking down the Hardrockers in four sets, 3-1.

Mines has a pair of home games this upcoming Friday and Saturday before finishing off the regular season on the road.

You can catch the Hardrockers at the King Center at 6 p.m., November 3, against Colorado Christian.

