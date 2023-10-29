Mount Rushmore winter hours of operation begin November 1

Mount Rushmore with snow on Washington's coat and head under a blue sky.
Mount Rushmore with snow on Washington's coat and head under a blue sky.(National Park Service)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting November 1st, Mount Rushmore National Memorial will operate during winter hours with reduced visitor services due to seasonal staffing changes. The adjusted hours of operation are listed below:

  • Lincoln Borglum Visitor Center: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Information Center: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Parking Structure: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Memorial Grounds: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sculpture Illumination: Begins at sunset through 9 p.m.

During the winter season, there are no scheduled ranger talks or formal programs available. However, park staff are available at the Visitor Center and Information Center to provide information about the park and surrounding area.

For information regarding parking, concessionaire, and partner operations please visit the Operating Hours and Seasons page.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

South Dakota EMS conference offers 16.5 hours of training
