Lots of Sunshine On Tap For the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We are going to see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens for most. It will be another cold night. Sunny skies are expected for tomorrow, but the wind will start to kick up. Temperatures will be rising into the 40s and 30s for most and all of us will be getting above the freezing point. We will see that sunshine pour over into Halloween. Temperatures on Tuesday will get into the 30s and 40s for most with chilly conditions expected for trick or treating at night. We will see temperatures Wednesday climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s for everybody, for a more near average day. Sunshine stays around Wednesday with those nicer temperatures.

Thursday, temperatures are expected to get into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies hanging around. Friday, clouds start to increase but we will still see sunshine throughout the day. We will see temperatures on Friday likely getting to near the 60 degree threshold. The weekend is looking near average with low to mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, those partly cloudy skies will turn to mostly cloudy, but temperatures remain in the 50s.

