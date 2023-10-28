Trick or treat safely this Halloween

If you are taking your kids out trick-or-treating this weekend, there are some things you should know to keep them safe.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As Halloween approaches, people are likely to be out celebrating the holiday in different ways.

If you are taking your kids out trick-or-treating this weekend, there are some things you should know to keep them safe.

Brendyn Medina, a community relations specialist with the Rapid City Police Department, says that you should walk with younger kids as they collect candy, but if they’re older, they might be okay on their own as long as you establish some safety protocols.

“Those safe practices for all trick-or-treaters include making sure that we properly use crosswalks, look both ways for traffic, add some high visibility elements to costumes such as reflectors, and it’s always advisable to carry a flashlight after dark,” said Medina.

Medina went on to say that while the Rapid City area has never seen an issue with drugs or other dangerous items being distributed to kids in their candy, it’s always good to go through all the candy when you get home.

For older adults who will be celebrating this weekend, if you’re drinking and driving, it could land you in jail or worse.

”We will have officers out and about on the lookout for signs of impaired driving. If you are exhibiting those signs of being impaired while operating a motor vehicle, you will be stopped. We will go through it and make sure that you are able to safely operate a motor vehicle. If we deem that you’re not, you will be arrested, you’ll be taken to jail, and you will be booked in with a DUI,” Medina continued.

Motorists are also reminded that when they’re out and about this weekend and on Halloween day, they should be aware of their surroundings, go slowly through residential areas, and be vigilant for trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer

Latest News

The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Murder suspects pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder
Gunn murder suspects plead not guilty during arraingment
Wadsworth says that adding an Amtrak route would be beneficial to Rapid City because it would...
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
If you are taking your kids out trick-or-treating this weekend, there are some things you...
Trick or treat safely this Halloween