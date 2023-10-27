You can never have too many books, so get some for free!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reading has several benefits for the mind and body. The activity can help you relax and reduce stress while improving concentration and memory.

Now if you’re looking to spend the money and not like what you pick, how does a free box of books sound?

Everybody’s Bookstore has more than 40,000 new and used books lining their shelves.

When owner Jessie Polenz realized the store had more books than space, she started looking for a way to rehome them.

Enter Free Box of Books Fridays.

With different genres per box, people can take home however many boxes they want; the twist is people can’t look at the books before making a choice.

“It’s just a really interesting fun thing that they can come get any amount of strange books, if you want three boxes, we say go for it, take them. I’ve had people waiting in the parking lot when I show up and they pile in and look at the boxes first,” added Polenz.

Boxes are given on a first come basis but if you can’t make it out to the bookstore on Friday, give the store a call at 605-341-3224 and they’ll hold a box for you.

Everybody’s Bookstore is open Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 3321 West Main Street in Rapid City.

