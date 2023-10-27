Very cold this weekend, then warmer next week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There should be plenty of sunshine today, which will help melt away the snow and ice on area roads. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, making for a cold day.

A few snow showers will move into the area tonight and linger into the morning hours Saturday. Accumulations will be minimal with a dusting at best for many, but a couple of inches will be possible around Pine Ridge and Martin. Highs will be in the 20s.

It will be cold for any Halloween festivities happening around western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the 30s as the weekend comes to an end.

Gradual warming continues next week with 40s likely early next week. Halloween will be chilly in the evening hours, with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the 50s for some spots from Wednesday through Friday.

