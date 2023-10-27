Senator John Thune returns from trip to the Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As war intensifies in the Middle East, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators visited countries in the region to better understand the conflict. Included in that group was South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

While overseas, the group met with families of hostages held by Hamas and talked with Israeli defense officials who shared classified videos demonstrating attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Thune remarked that seeing video evidence of these attacks reaffirmed why he thinks support for Israel is vital to its survival.

“The U.S. and other peace-loving nations in the region and beyond need to give Israel space to take the fight to and eradicate Hamas. Because if Hamas and its reign of terror is allowed to continue, no nation in the region or beyond will be able to live in peace and security,” Thune said.

Thune emphasized that Israel’s response needs to be even-handed and minimize civilian casualties.

