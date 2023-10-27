Senator John Thune returns from trip to the Middle East

Thune was one of several lawmakers who visited the Middle Eastern state.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:07 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As war intensifies in the Middle East, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators visited countries in the region to better understand the conflict. Included in that group was South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

While overseas, the group met with families of hostages held by Hamas and talked with Israeli defense officials who shared classified videos demonstrating attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Thune remarked that seeing video evidence of these attacks reaffirmed why he thinks support for Israel is vital to its survival.

“The U.S. and other peace-loving nations in the region and beyond need to give Israel space to take the fight to and eradicate Hamas. Because if Hamas and its reign of terror is allowed to continue, no nation in the region or beyond will be able to live in peace and security,” Thune said.

Thune emphasized that Israel’s response needs to be even-handed and minimize civilian casualties.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
You can never have too many books, so get some for free!
The holiday season is almost here, which means many people are packing up to get to their...
When it comes to holiday travel, planning ahead could save you money
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate