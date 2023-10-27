SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches

Hardrockers sweep Colorado Springs
By Vic Quick
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines volleyball took down Colorado Springs in straight sets Thursday night. The Hardrockers improve to 14-7 on the season, 7-3 in conference play. Alessandra Meoni led Mines with 13 kills. Kiley Metzger added 29 assists and Hannah Benes recorded 11 digs.

The Hardrockers return to play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Fort Lewis.

