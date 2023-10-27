Keep your home warm and avoid potential dangers during winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the weather getting colder, more people are turning their heat on and cranking it up. With that comes some potential dangers.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires occur more in the winter than other season, and heating equipment is the reason for one in every six reported home fires. Making sure that heating sources have been routinely maintained and are clean is a good way to avoid the possibility of a house fire.

“One of the most important things first of all is to think about maintenance. So if you have a forced air furnace, no matter what fuel type you use, you’re going to want to have it inspected. Routine maintenance is good for any piece of cooling or heating equipment. You’re going to want to check the filters, air filters when their clogged or dirty can decrease the performance of that heating equipment, and then things like baseboard heaters, cove heaters, electric heaters, things like that, you’re just going to want to make sure their functioning properly before we get into the deepest cold of the season,” said Matt Koupal, electric operation supervisor for Black Hills Energy.

Koupal suggests air filters be checked monthly. However, he says that people should wait no longer than three months between checks. He also recommends having a professional check the system annually.

There are some things you can do to also keep your energy bill low, such as adjusting your thermostat when you’re not at home.

“Simple things like turning the thermostat down when you’re going to be away from the house not excessively heating the house when you’re going to be away at work or other activities. We’ve found that every degree that someone adjusts their thermostat downwards can save up to 5% in energy costs,” said Koupal.

Along with that, maintaining the temperature on your water heater can lessen the energy consumption in the home, and can keep you and your family safe.

“Water heaters can be one of the biggest consumers of energy in the home. A couple of things you can look at with water heaters are adjusting the thermostat temperature on the water heater. This is important both from an energy consumption standpoint as a lower set point will use less energy. Its also very important safety tip. Temperatures settings on a water heater that are too high can cause burns and scalding,” continued Koupal.

Koupal mentioned some other things to check include weather stripping around doors and windows.

“Another big thing for colder temperatures especially, is to check basic winterization tips. Basic winterization tips include weather stripping around doors. A good test that someone can do on a particularly bright day, go to any of the doors, windows or other penetrations in the house and just look for daylight around the edges. If you have a door when fully closed you can see daylight around the edges. That’s a sure sign that weather stripping needs to be replaced because air is coming in through those gaps,” Koupal said.

For more winterizing tips, you can head to Black Hills Energy’s website.

