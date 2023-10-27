Isolated Snow Showers Tonight; Warming Up Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight. Clouds remain, but a few snow showers are possible. The heaviest impacts are expected in Southern South Dakota with the possibility of up to an inch in places like Pine Ridge and Martin. Tomorrow, we stay cloudy for most of the morning, but some sunshine starts to inch its way in during the afternoon. High temperatures stay below breezing, likely in the 20s for most. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and single digits across the area for another cold night on tap. Sunday, we will see more sunshine, which will allow us to likely warm into the 30s. A few isolated snow showers are possible as some clouds move in from the northwest. These snow showers will likely not accumulate to anything.

Monday we start of the week full of sunshine. This will allow for our temperatures to be much warmer and above freezing. Temperatures in the upper 40s are likely for most places. We will see that sunshine continue for the most part into Halloween on Tuesday, but temperatures will only reach it to the low 40s and upper 30s and a weak boundary shifts our winds back to the north. Trick or Treating is looking a go for the holiday on Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s by early evening and then into the 20s overnight and into the morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday we will see temperatures get into the 50s, much warmer. Sunny skies stick around for Wednesday. That sunshine will be around for Thursday as well with temperatures likely reaching the 50s again for high temperatures. We will see temperatures approaching the 60s as we close out the week on Friday with sunshine continuing through the day on Friday.

