HealthWatch: Chair exercises

There are exercises you can do without hitting the gym.
By KEVN Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You don’t have to have a lot of fancy equipment to get your workout in. Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to help keep you in shape in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“This month’s exercises are all going to be done in a chair,” Craig said. “Nothing spooky, just nice and easy as we sit down.

“First move is a straight leg raise. So sitting up nice and tall in our chair,” she explained. “We can hold onto the legs or the bottom. We’re going to extend our legs one at a time. Straighten, lift and lower. You can do this alternating or you can just lift and lower each leg. Ten times, ten to twelve times, whatever feels good.

“After we do those leg raises, we going to come right out into dips,” she continued. “We’re going to scoot off the chair, but still have our knees over our ankles. We’re going to just bend from the elbow and dip down and use those triceps to push right back up. Again, ten to twelve of those.

“And speaking of pushups, once we’re done there, we’re going to come around to the back of the chair, hang onto the sides and just have a nice standing plank,” Craig added. “Lean in, bringing the chest in between the hands, pushing right back up. Ten to twelve of those.

“Then we get to come back down and now some torso twists. Sitting up tall, we’re going to keep the hips straight where they are. We’re just going to twist from the navel around to the back, looking all the way behind us. Each side and we can do ten to twelve.

“Like I said, super quick, can be done two to three times during the day, all in a row or once morning, afternoon and then evening before you go to bed,” Craig said.

