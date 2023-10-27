Get the Pack Back: Local business help United Way of the Black Hills reach fundraising goal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When fall comes around, it means leaves on the ground and changing weather. At the United Way of the Black Hills, this means its fundraising season.

Thursday kicked off the non-profit’s annual Get the Pack Back event.

Businesses that completed a United Way campaign were invited to come down to the office and bring in their donations. Donations made are reflected in the community through grants that are handed out to local non-profits.

“I like to say it really shows us Black Hills strong, it shows that we’re a community that cares. We want to help out. We understand that governments can’t do all the work, nonprofits are going to help fill that, but people are going to be part of that process,” said John Cass, executive director for United Way of the Black Hills.

With the goal of reaching $2 million by the end of the year, the United Way of the Black Hills has brought in $504,606 as of 10 a.m.

