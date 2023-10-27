Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate

No one is seriously hurt.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:07 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bus full of Steven’s High School football players got into an accident on Interstate 90 near Wall on Thursday.

While on their way to a playoff game in Sioux Falls the bus lost traction when it was trying to avoid a collision with a semi-truck that was blocking the interstate. Unfortunately, a collision was unavoidable, but damage to the truck and the bus was limited to the exterior of both vehicles.

Thankfully, none of the players or the driver were injured in the crash and they were able to return to school later in the day.

For the safety of the players, their game has been postponed to Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
You can never have too many books, so get some for free!
The holiday season is almost here, which means many people are packing up to get to their...
When it comes to holiday travel, planning ahead could save you money
Hostages from all over the world are still being held captive by Hamas,
Senator John Thune returns from trip to the Middle East