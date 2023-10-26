Students embrace cultural heritage though ‘Keeping the Promise’ podcast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the world of podcasts, learning to stand out with a topic is hard, but students attending Red Cloud Indian School, now known as Maȟpíya Lúta High School, found a way to incorporate their cultural heritage into a podcast.

The name of a podcast gives listeners their first glimpse at what they are getting ready to listen to, and for students at the Maȟpíya Lúta High School, creating the Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi “Keeping the Promise” podcast is their way of keeping the promise to their people of keeping their language alive.

“We’re keeping our ancestors alive just by speaking the language, and like I know, that’s not really broad to people, but it’s just in how we carry ourselves and how we speak,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student April Knight. “Just kind of the podcast name Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi, ‘We’re keeping the promise’.”

With the accessibility of a podcast like this made very easy with the press of a button, it’s no wonder the students at Maȟpíya Lúta are excited to make one they can resonate with.

“Now that I see a lot of people are listening to it and a lot of people are excited, it makes them want to learn the language and stuff like that. I think it’s really awesome, but it’s crazy that somehow I’m the one representing this,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student Esperanza Mendoza Rema.

Amanda Carlow, one of the teachers who helped create the podcast, explains that having the kids step up for an important role is crucial for the revitalization of the Lakota language.

“For Lakota language speakers, we’re losing a lot of fluent speakers, and the rate at which we’re creating new speakers isn’t the same; we’re losing them faster than we’re creating speakers, and so for our students to really be engaged, it helps us to create speakers, but also with them creating resources, they’re kind of inspiring their peers to want to learn as well,” explained Maȟpíya Lúta High School Adult Lakota Language Instruction director Amanda Carlow.

The students know the responsibility they have on their shoulders.

“We are the youth, so then it’s up to us to also understand that there is a part we have to take in revitalizing our language and to be able to understand that we’re going to have to take it from here,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student Julia Hughes.

If you are interested in listening to the Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi “Keeping the Promise” podcast, you can head to their Apple Podcast page by clicking the hyperlink.

