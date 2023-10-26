RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography Wednesday in federal court. 68-year-old Donald Shepersky appeared in front of Judge Daneta Wollman Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.

As part of that agreement, Shepersky pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and all other charges against him were dismissed. This charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

In a factual basis statement, investigators reported over 470 images and one video of child porn were found on Shepersky’s devices.

Judge Wollman accepted Shepersky’s plea and his case will now move to sentencing.

