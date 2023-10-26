‘No regard for her children’: Mother arrested after leaving toddler, baby inside car while at bar

Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while...
Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while she was at a bar.(West Melbourne Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) - A mother in Florida is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while she was inside a bar with a friend.

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, an officer was on patrol last week when they noticed a black SUV at the back of Penny Annie’s Bar on Minton Road.

The officer decided to take a closer look and saw a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old baby asleep in the backseat of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s doors were unlocked, and the SUV’s engine was still running.

West Melbourne police said they found the vehicle’s registered owner, 33-year-old Jamie Leigh Gunn, visiting a friend at the bar.

“The investigation revealed she had been inside the establishment for at least 20 minutes while having no regard for her children who were left unattended,” the department shared.

Police said when Gunn learned they were outside with her vehicle, she was more concerned about going to jail than the welfare of her children.

Gunn was arrested and charged with child neglect. She was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Authorities said her children were turned over to a family member and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

Gunn has a criminal history consisting of contempt of court, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, West Melbourne police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
You can never have too many books, so get some for free!
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Idaho judge upholds indictment against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 college students