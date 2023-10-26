Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We broke with tradition for this week’s Mixology at Home, inviting Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O’Malley’s Pub and Casino, to join us to highlight not one but two of the pub’s favorites.

Full disclosure, Sally O’Malley’s and Stoney Creek Wine and Spirits are now sponsors of our Mixology at Home segment on Good Morning Black Hills.

First up was a Jameson Irish Mule, a twist on the famous Moscow Mule. This is one of the easiest drinks you can make at home; as long as you have some ginger beer.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jameson (but you can use your favorite Irish whiskey)

Ginger beer

Lime wedge for garnish

Directions – Add the Irish whiskey to an ice-filled copper mug (these mugs keep your drinks colder than glasses do). Top off with ginger beer (to taste). Garnish with a wedge of lime.

Kelly also treated us to an orange tea shot, a variation on the green tea shot. You do know there is no tea in this, right?

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jameson Orange whiskey

½ oz Peachtree Schnapps

¼ to ½ oz sweet and sour

Sprite (lemon-lime soda)

Directions – Add whiskey, schnapps, sweet and sour, along with a splash of Sprite, to an ice-filled shaker, shake to mix, and chill. Strain the drink into a shot glass.

We will have Kelly with us at times to showcase more drinks from Sally O’Malley’s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.