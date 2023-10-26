Mattel releases doll collection based on comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’

Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.
Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.(Mattel)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Beloved AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso is joining Barbie land.

On Tuesday, Mattel released its new “Ted Lasso” x Barbie Collection, featuring characters from the 11-time Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series.

Fans can bring home a Barbie version of coach Lasso with his signature blue tracksuit and aviator glasses, or bring home team owner Rebecca Welton and influencer Keeley Jones. Both dolls feature stylish satin outfits and retail for $50.

The collection is available at the Mattel Shop.

