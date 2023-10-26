Deputies help trapped bear, 2 cubs escape from minivan

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) – A driver does not ever want to find a 250-pound bear and her cubs in a car, but that’s exactly what happened to a family in North Carolina.

Body camera video captured deputies Scott Bray and Tom Guinn arriving over the weekend to a home near Banner Elk, North Carolina.

They believed the mother bear managed to get the door of the minivan open. Then, the bear and cubs climbed inside and the door closed behind them.

The windows were so fogged up, it was difficult to see much of anything.

“Right when we saw the bear, all we saw was snout and eyes, and it was looking right at us,” Bray said.



The rear sliding doors did not work because of the damage inside, so deputies decided to tie rope to the front door handle and pull from a safe distance.

The mother bear climbed out, but she didn’t leave. Instead, the bear turned around and stood on its hind legs.

“Didn’t really know what to think at the moment,” Guinn described. “It was kind of a scary situation, but ended very well.”

It was then the deputies learned there were cubs in the rear of the van.

The sheriff described the cubs as yearlings, most likely born last year.

“We learned a valuable lesson. Just because you’re out in the mountains and you don’t think you need to lock your doors, you need to lock your doors to your vehicle,” Bray said.

The two deputies worked together to coax them out.

Both cubs ran toward the backyard where they were reunited with their mother and another cub that was watching from a tree.

“It just goes to show you, you never know what you’re going to run into as a deputy sheriff,” Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley added.

The minivan sustained thousands of dollars in damages. It was rented, but fortunately the visitors had insurance.

