Cold, wintry weather in the forecast!

Rapid City Forecast
Rapid City Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:49 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Freezing drizzle is causing dangerous driving conditions this morning around Rapid City and adjacent plains. Black ice has resulted in auto accidents. Slow down! A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect this morning due to the freezing drizzle.

A band of snow will advance east and southeast across the area this afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow will fall along and north of I-90 by tonight.

Cold air remains in place through the weekend. There may be some additional snow showers in southwest South Dakota on Saturday.

Milder air returns next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very cold this weekend, then warmer next week.
Expect slippery roads to linger through the night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
The coldest weather so far this season arrives tomorrow.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy today with some patchy fog.