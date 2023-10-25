Rapid City park restrooms closed for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Restroom facilities at Vickie Powers Park, Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium, and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are now closed for the season. Most of the City’s park restrooms closed at the end of September.

Two restroom facilities – Founders Park and Canyon Lake Park-West – are winterized and remain open throughout the year.

Portable restroom facilities will remain open throughout the winter season at the following park areas: Braeburn, Canyon Lake Shelter #3, Jackson Disc Golf, West Fulton Trailhead at Skyline, Robbinsdale Walking Track, and LaCroix Disc Golf.

