Rapid City nonprofit art organizations generate over $204 million

A just-released study claims the Rapid City arts community has an economic impact of more than $200 million a year.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, The Rapid City Arts Council announced that nonprofit art organizations in Rapid City generated over $204 million last year.

According to Arts & Economic Prosperity 6, this economic activity brought in over $20 million in spending by arts and culture organizations, and the additional $183 million came from events people attended.

The executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council, Jacqui Dietrich said through nonprofits in the community hundreds of people are employed just in the City of Rapid City. The events that those nonprofits put on create even more jobs.

”Through the events and the economic impact that they dive through all of the local events that they host that helps to employ 3200 plus people here in the community. And what’s great about the arts is because of the nature of what we do in the arts, those dollars stay in the community,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said the average attendee spends $56 for an arts and culture-based event, not including the cost of admission. These funds all circulate back into the community.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Kelly Everett, a bartender at Sally O'Malley's Pub and Casino, joins us on Good Morning Black...
Mixology at Home - Irish Mule and Orange Tea Shot
Nick Tilsen is accused of threatening a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer

Latest News

Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
You can never have too many books, so get some for free!
The holiday season is almost here, which means many people are packing up to get to their...
When it comes to holiday travel, planning ahead could save you money
Hostages from all over the world are still being held captive by Hamas,
Senator John Thune returns from trip to the Middle East
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate