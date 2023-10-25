Rapid City nonprofit art organizations generate over $204 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, The Rapid City Arts Council announced that nonprofit art organizations in Rapid City generated over $204 million last year.

According to Arts & Economic Prosperity 6, this economic activity brought in over $20 million in spending by arts and culture organizations, and the additional $183 million came from events people attended.

The executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council, Jacqui Dietrich said through nonprofits in the community hundreds of people are employed just in the City of Rapid City. The events that those nonprofits put on create even more jobs.

”Through the events and the economic impact that they dive through all of the local events that they host that helps to employ 3200 plus people here in the community. And what’s great about the arts is because of the nature of what we do in the arts, those dollars stay in the community,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said the average attendee spends $56 for an arts and culture-based event, not including the cost of admission. These funds all circulate back into the community.

