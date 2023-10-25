Rapid City non-profit fights sex trafficking, emphasizing year-round awareness and support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The topic of sex trafficking is one that people tend to avoid but a non-profit organization in Rapid City is continuing to help spread awareness along with helping survivors and victims.

Treasured Lives, an anti-trafficking organization based in Rapid City, will be hosting a guest who is a survivor of sex trafficking on November 4 to talk about the importance of knowing what to look for in sex trafficking cases.

The goal of the fundraiser is to not only provide ways for the community to know what to look for in those situations but also to help the expanding organization, which has been expanding rapidly in the Black Hills region. “We’ve had an increase in need over the last year; our client rates have doubled, and so we really need people willing to partner with us, people, willing to see the purpose behind the things that we do, helping people who have been exploited in the worst way possible.”

“The purpose of our fundraiser is to raise support so that we can help provide support and services to victims and survivors in our area,” explained Treasured Lives director Gina Dvorak.

With what is commonly known as the holiday season creeping up on us, Treasured Lives is hoping that people understand that a crime like this doesn’t just stop.

“Sex trafficking happens in spring, summer, winter, and fall, and just because it’s Christmas and we might be having a happy Christmas with our family doesn’t mean that’s what’s happening for those victims,” expressed Dvorak. “It’s just really important for people to be aware, to know what to look for, and to know that trafficking happens 12 months out of the year in Rapid City, it happens all over the state of South Dakota, and it can happen in your neighborhood.”

If you are a victim or a survivor of human or sex trafficking and feel comfortable reaching out to someone for help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. You can also contact them via email at help@humantraffickinghotline.org to get in touch with service providers, law enforcement agencies, and other professionals in your area.

You can also reach out to Treasured Lives in Rapid City by calling (605) 416-HOPE for immediate help. For non-emergencies, you can send them an email at treasuredlives7@gmail.com or call them at (605) 381-4867.

