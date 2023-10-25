94-year-old fulfills her dreams of becoming a co-pilot

Jane Lindquist recently checked another item off her bucket list after co-piloting a plane.
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) – A 94-year-old woman in Maine is proving you’re never too old to fulfill a dream.

Lindquist’s dad would take her to watch the planes take off when she was younger. Since then, she’s always wanted to be a co-pilot.

“It’s been kind of an enjoyment just to be able to think that I’m going to take the yoke. They just told me that’s the word,” Lindquist said.

She’s seen the friendly skies before, but it’ll be different now from the front seat.

With pilot Charlie Donnelly at the helm, Lindquist boarded the plane with her grandson and Jenn Donnelly who helped grant her wish with Canco Senior Living.

After the plane warmed up, the first time co-pilot was up and couldn’t stop smiling.

