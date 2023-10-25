4-year-old boy killed in crash with 14-year-old driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A 4-year-old was killed in a car crash in South Dakota earlier this week, according to the state department of public safety.
Investigators said a 14-year-old boy was driving a GMC Yukon and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.
The teen driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.
Three other children were also in the GMC at the time of the crash. Two girls, ages 10 and 6, were both injured.
The 4-year-old boy died.
According to officials with South Dakota Highway Patrol, the young boy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
They said the 10-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt, but investigators are unsure if the 6-year-old was wearing one or not.
