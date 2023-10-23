Senator John Thune suggests freezing $6 billion to Iran

South Dakota Senator John Thune spoke about Iran’s involvement in the funding of terrorism, calling for a freeze on $6 billion released to Iran.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a unanimous vote of 97-0, the United States Senate passed a resolution on Friday showing their support for Israel.

The resolution asserts Israel’s right to self-defense and condemns Hamas’ attack on civilians. Additionally, the resolution “condemns Iran’s support for global terrorism, including its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”

A couple of days before the resolution was voted on, South Dakota Senator John Thune spoke about Iran’s involvement in the funding of terrorism, calling for a freeze on $6 billion released to Iran.

“I hope that our colleagues on both sides of the aisle will step up and do the right thing and send a clear unequivocal message not only of support for Israel but that we as a nation will stand up to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and that is Iran,” said Senator Thune.

The freezing of funds to Iran was not included in Friday’s resolution but could be voted on separately.

