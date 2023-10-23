RSVP and Cornerstone Mission had record breaking winter clothes drive for veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, Oct. 20th was Make a Difference Day and for the past two weeks, the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been working with the Cornerstone Mission to host a clothing drive designed to keep veterans and the homeless warm during the winter season.

The drive started October 5 and throughout the past two weeks, the group received gently used coats, sweatshirts, and t-shirts along with new socks and underwear. Organizers say they were thrilled because they were able to surpass last year’s totals.

“When the drive concludes at the end of today, we expect to have well over 700 items that far surpass the collection that they received last year,” said Rapid City communication coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. “They’ve done this drive for a number of years and are so very pleased at the generosity of the community once again.”

Shoemaker says the City is hoping the community continues its generosity by contributing to next month’s public works food drive.

