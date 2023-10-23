RSVP and Cornerstone Mission had record breaking winter clothes drive for veterans

RSVP and Cornerstone Mission have biggest winter clothing drive to date
RSVP and Cornerstone Mission have biggest winter clothing drive to date(Adrian Carbajal)
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, Oct. 20th was Make a Difference Day and for the past two weeks, the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been working with the Cornerstone Mission to host a clothing drive designed to keep veterans and the homeless warm during the winter season.

The drive started October 5 and throughout the past two weeks, the group received gently used coats, sweatshirts, and t-shirts along with new socks and underwear. Organizers say they were thrilled because they were able to surpass last year’s totals.

“When the drive concludes at the end of today, we expect to have well over 700 items that far surpass the collection that they received last year,” said Rapid City communication coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. “They’ve done this drive for a number of years and are so very pleased at the generosity of the community once again.”

Shoemaker says the City is hoping the community continues its generosity by contributing to next month’s public works food drive.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community came together for the Terrance Little Thunder walk and prayer vigil.
Peaceful walk for justice for a man killed in a hit-and-run
Veteran Shiba, “Stormy” is raking up the titles this weekend in Rapid City.
Meet a Japanese Shiba that is taking Rapid City by storm
Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
The Alex Johnson hotel in downtown Rapid City is almost a century old.
Friday Frights: The Alex Johnson Hotel
An event where pups can showcase their costume.
Paws & purpose: dogs dress up for a cause

Latest News

Unanimous support in the Senate for a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas.
Senator John Thune suggests freezing $6 billion to Iran
US House of Representatives voting on Speaker of the House
Rep. Dusty Johnson offers advice to colleagues on House speakership
Fans decide which toy is inducted to the National Toy Hall of Fame
Toys that are facing off are the pogo stick, the candy PEZ dispenser, My Little Pony, The...
Fans to decide which toy is inducted to the National Toy Hall of Fame