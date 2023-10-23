A mild start to the week, then big changes.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The start of the week will be mild, with partly cloudy skies. A disturbance may cause isolated showers in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota today and tonight, but no widespread rain is expected. Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal.

Major changes arrive Wednesday and Thursday as a very cold airmass - by far the coldest we’ve seen so far this season - moves south out of Canada. Meantime, a deep upper level low pressure trough will bring moisture and snowfall in the cold airmass. Accumulating snow will be likely, and may be enough to impact travel Thursday and Friday. How everything comes together with this system is still up in the air - some models keep the heavy snow in Montana and Wyoming, others give all of us some decent snow amounts. Once the main trough moves closer, we should have a better idea of where the heavier snow will fall. For now, prepare for a change to very cold, wintry weather and expect there will be some travel issues late this week into the weekend.

As far as temperatures, expect highs in the 30s and lows in the teens Friday through Sunday. Yes, a true, harsh end to the growing season!

