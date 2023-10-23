Fright Fest soccer tournament returns to Rapid City

Nearly 200 youth soccer teams compete in the Black Hills
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:59 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Rapids soccer club hosted its annual Fright Fest tournament this weekend at Sioux Park and the Dakota Fields.

The tournament has gone on for around 20 years, and every year it adds around 20 new teams. This weekend, 198 teams came to Rapid City representing seven states. Brackets consisted of kids aged eight and under through 19 and under.

“The teams that come here love the tournament, they love the facility, they love coming to Rapid City obviously,” Black Hills Rapids Executive Director Dave Sharp said. “We have a very competitive club here and so teams want to come here to compete with us. And then of course we are filling up all the hotels, restaurants and all that, so it has a huge economic impact for sure.”

