Custer football continues to run in the family

By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer’s football season came to a close on Thursday when the Wildcats fell 48-7 to Madison. However, the team is beginning to prepare for next season with the help of a new player. Meet Custer freshman Kiran Pesicka.

It’s been less than a week since Pesicka learned to kick a football, and yet she’s already sealed her roster spot for next fall. The ninth-grader is a member of the Wildcat soccer team, and caught the eye of head football coach Russ Bailey, thanks to the help of her older brother, Bohdan.

Bohdan is the starting kicker for Custer, but he graduates from high school in May, and the coaching staff needed to find his replacement.

“I watch a lot of the guys kick (on the team) and they’re really...not trying to be rude...but they really can’t,” Bohdan said. “I was like she (Kiran) can kick a soccer ball pretty well, so let’s see what she can do. So, I brought her out, and well, she can.”

“Pretty soon you start watching out of the corner of your eye as a coach, and pretty soon you notice that she has pretty good accuracy and that she’s got a pretty good leg, and then you start thinking well maybe this isn’t such a bad idea,” Bailey said.

Not only is Kiran accurate, she wants to show the boys that she can wear shoulder pads too.

“I think it’s cool being a girl and playing football, and like I’m the best one that can kick for them,” Kiran said. “I just want to kind of help out the team too. I mean they kind of just don’t expect it, because boys are supposed to be better at sports, is what a lot of people say.”

“She thinks that she can kick further than most of the boys too,” Kiran’s mother, Valerie Warner, said. “She’s actually a very confident young woman.”

This isn’t the first time the brother and sister duo have trained with one another. The two play club soccer together, and benefit from helping each other out.

“(I) give her good tips on kicking a football and then she can also give me good tips, like ‘Hey you told me to do this, and you’re not doing it yourself,’” Bohdan said. “I don’t know, that’s more of how that interaction goes.”

The question looming, is if she’ll get the starting spot? And coach Bailey says, it’s already a done deal.

“As far as I’m concerned, the job is hers, until she loses it,” Bailey said.

This has become a full circle moment for Warner, Bohdan and Kiran’s mother. Custer football brought Warner, and her now husband together, as she was the team’s manager when she was in high school. Warner told KOTA Territory News on Wednesday that this experience is “surreal” seeing her son, and soon to be daughter wearing the purple and gold for the Custer football team.

