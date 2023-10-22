Peaceful walk for justice for a man killed in a hit-and-run

The community came together Saturday for a walk and prayer vigil, in an effort to seek justice for Terrence Little Thunder, who lost his life in a hit.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The community came together Saturday, Oct. 21, for a walk and prayer vigil to seek justice for Terrence Little Thunder, who lost his life in a hit-and-run at the corner of Haines and College Avenue.

Last month, on a Wednesday night, Terrence Little Thunder was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

a portrait of Terrance Little Thunder
a portrait of Terrance Little Thunder(KOTA/KEVN)

Saturday’s walk and prayer vigil stood as a symbolic moment for the community to unite in mourning the loss of Little Thunder and to demand justice.

“Of course, we’re angry. You know, we want to be mean, but we’re not like that. Terry was not like that. Terry was not a person to seek revenge. You know what, Terry? If he was here, he would probably forgive the people if they came forward and said, ‘I ran into you.’ Terry had a good heart; he would have forgiven these people who hit into him and left him. He would honestly pray for them,” said Terrence Little Thunder’s sister Fancee Hollowhorn.

In their pursuit of justice, the community and family of Little Thunder are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide more information about that night.

“What made them think they could hit into a human being and leave? These people need to be brought to justice,” said Hollowhorn.

Family members of Little Thunder are determined to continue their fight until justice is achieved.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Veteran Shiba, “Stormy” is raking up the titles this weekend in Rapid City.
Meet a Japanese Shiba that is taking Rapid City by storm
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later
Mobile home parks like this are impacted by the city ordinance.
Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council
Hundreds of supplies and equipment will be available for participants to bid on.
Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder

Latest News

An event where pups can showcase their costume.
Paws & purpose: dogs dress up for a cause
The Alex Johnson hotel in downtown Rapid City is almost a century old.
Friday Frights: The Alex Johnson Hotel
The hotel is said to be one of the most haunted places in South Dakota.
Friday Frights: Hotel Alex Johnson
School of Mines partners with Be The Match to help find blood cell donors
South Dakota Mines partners with Be The Match to help find donor for local man