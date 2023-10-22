Paws & purpose: dogs dress up for a cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dogs didn’t ‘paws’ for a second as they proudly showcased their costumes at Bar K-9 indoor dog park for their annual Howl-Oween party.

It’s a fundraising event for Border Paws Dog Rescue, a local non-profit organization that specializes in rescuing dogs from different states and finding them homes in the area. As part of the event, they set up a photo booth area for capturing your pet in their costume, available for a $10 donation.

A pup dressed in a lion costume (KOTA/KEVN)

“It’s just a great time; everybody loves, as dog parents, to dress up your animal, and, of course, your cat too, but there are just dogs here. It’s a good event to get them dressed up, love on them, and bring them in. That way, we can cross with Border Paws, get their picture while they’re here, and everybody, it’s a big win-win and a lot of fun,” said Bar K-9 owner Jared Batman.

Their next fundraising event is set for December, and it’s going to be an ‘Ugly Sweater Party.’

