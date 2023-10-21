School bus driver helps save choking student’s life

DALLAS (KTVT) - School bus drivers have a lot on their hands, managing traffic situations and getting kids to and from school safely.

One bus driver for the Dallas Independent School District can now add lifesaver to her resume after a student started choking on her bus last month.

She jumped into action to save his life and it was all caught on video.

On Sept. 29, bus driver Raquel Radford-Baker began her shift just like any other.

Miss Rocky, as the kids call her, is serious about safety.

“They are my babies,” Radford-Baker said.

She was filling in for another bus driver that day, but as it turns out she was in the right place at the right time.

She was about to drop off students at Seagoville North Elementary School when something went wrong.

Video from the school bus shows 7-year-old Preston Bell putting something in his mouth and then dropping down between the seats before heading Radford-Baker’s way, clearly in distress.

“He mentioned something about a penny and I immediately, I said, ‘Penny?’ And I just grabbed him, ran down the stairs with him. On my way to the sidewalk, I was actually performing the Heimlich maneuver,” she said.

Preston was choking and Radford-Baker wasted no time jumping into action.

“The whole entire time I’m saying, ‘Baby, breathe, baby, breathe. I got you, breathe,’” she said.

Preston was limp and blue in the face. Radford-Baker spotted a parent and asked her to call 911.

“All I could think of was I have to save this baby. I have to save him,” Radford-Baker said.

A veteran, Radford-Baker said she had never performed the Heimlich before, but her training kicked in.

“I was nervous at the time, I was. But I just couldn’t panic,” she said. “All I said to myself was, ‘God help me. Help me save this baby.”

She didn’t even realize when the quarter flew out of Preston’s mouth.

“Moments later the lady said, ‘Ma’am, there’s a quarter there.’ And I’m still in shock because I’m still trying to work with him and he stepped to the side and said, ‘Miss Rocky, I’m OK, I can breathe,’” she said.

Radford-Baker got a chance to meet Preston’s mom earlier this month. A mom of three herself she understood how his mom was feeling.

“She was just so thankful and grateful. It was just a relief. I did put myself in her shoes and I told her I could only imagine how she felt,” Radford-Baker said.

Radford-Baker’s supervisors honored her with awards for her life-saving work.

“As of today, I’m still in shock I really can’t believe that this actually happened. I didn’t really realize what a big impact I had,” she said.

She doesn’t know how she got the courage to do what she did that day, but she knows this.

“I feel like God placed me there for a reason, I mean if I wasn’t there, I don’t know what the other driver may have done,” Radford-Baker said.

