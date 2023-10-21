RCPD asks for publics help regarding information related to a September hit and run crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a Facebook post on Friday, the Rapid City Police Department stated that they have identified multiple persons-of-interest in the fatal hit and run crash that took place in September.

The hit and run occurred in the area of Haines Avenue and College Avenue and took the life of 42-year-old Terrance Little Thunder. Little Thunder was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a motor vehicle that eventually fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The vehicle was found on the Pine ridge Reservation, and the RCPD are asking for the public’s help for any information relating to the crash or the efforts to relocate the vehicle and conceal the damages.

“We know that there’s another group of people that weren’t inside the vehicle that helped conceal the vehicle, helped change the appearance of the vehicle, and that they have information as to who the driver was, or the involvement of the vehicle, and the people that were involved,” said Captain Christian Sigel, RCPD.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Nate Senesac (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847-411.

