RCPD asks for publics help regarding information related to a September hit and run crash

RCPD asks for publics help regarding information related to a September hit and run crash
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a Facebook post on Friday, the Rapid City Police Department stated that they have identified multiple persons-of-interest in the fatal hit and run crash that took place in September.

The hit and run occurred in the area of Haines Avenue and College Avenue and took the life of 42-year-old Terrance Little Thunder. Little Thunder was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a motor vehicle that eventually fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The vehicle was found on the Pine ridge Reservation, and the RCPD are asking for the public’s help for any information relating to the crash or the efforts to relocate the vehicle and conceal the damages.

“We know that there’s another group of people that weren’t inside the vehicle that helped conceal the vehicle, helped change the appearance of the vehicle, and that they have information as to who the driver was, or the involvement of the vehicle, and the people that were involved,” said Captain Christian Sigel, RCPD.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Nate Senesac (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847-411.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Mobile home parks like this are impacted by the city ordinance.
Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council
Calamity Jane Statue in Outlaw Square, Deadwood.
Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later

Latest News

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill adding an 11% tax on the purchase of...
Governor Kristi Noem invites firearm manufacturers to the state
The goal is for the IRS tax filing system to become an alternative to the often costly programs...
Uncle Sam has a new plan to help Americans navigate tax season
Years of planning can go into a prescribed burn, step one of the plan is analysis, surveying...
340 ACERS BURNED IN STURGIS, ANOTHER PRESCRIBED BURN IS EXPECTED IN LEAD
Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show
Rapid City Kennel Club creates a “pawsitive” boom for the area