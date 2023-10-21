Rapid City Kennel Club creates a “pawsitive” boom for the area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 500 dogs will pass through The Monument this weekend for the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show. The dog show runs from Friday through Sunday. For a detailed list of the events and times click here.

This annual event brings competitors and vendors from all around the county.

Rapid City Kennel Club show chairman, Katherine Jacobson said they set aside three days a year for their all-dog breeds show.

“Over the years, we started out with 35 dogs at our very first dog show back in the late 1960s, early 1970s. This year we have almost 500,” Jacobson said.

It’s not just canines and their owners who attend. One former hair stylist, Mark Allen travels the circuit selling grooming shears through his business Legacy Sharpening.

Something he said would not be possible for him and his wife without shows like this.

”To be able to take what started as a little side gig has become a full-time thing for us now, and we’re just really having a blast doing it. You know, I can talk about it all day long,” Allen said.

One of the American Kennel Club judges Sid Marx, who has been in the dog show business for more than 60 years, said it can be surprising how far people travel for a show.

“We have shows, for example, they just had Montgomery Kennel Club, which is a terrier show. People come from many, many countries to compete at that show,” Marx said.

“When we come into an area it’s good for the community, the hotels, the restaurants, all of that is increased,” Marx said.

Marx said some hotels make exceptions with pet restrictions around this time to help people stay in the area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.