Rapid City Kennel Club creates a “pawsitive” boom for the area

This annual event brings competitors and vendors from all around the county.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 500 dogs will pass through The Monument this weekend for the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show. The dog show runs from Friday through Sunday. For a detailed list of the events and times click here.

This annual event brings competitors and vendors from all around the county.

Rapid City Kennel Club show chairman, Katherine Jacobson said they set aside three days a year for their all-dog breeds show.

“Over the years, we started out with 35 dogs at our very first dog show back in the late 1960s, early 1970s. This year we have almost 500,” Jacobson said.

It’s not just canines and their owners who attend. One former hair stylist, Mark Allen travels the circuit selling grooming shears through his business Legacy Sharpening.

Something he said would not be possible for him and his wife without shows like this.

”To be able to take what started as a little side gig has become a full-time thing for us now, and we’re just really having a blast doing it. You know, I can talk about it all day long,” Allen said.

One of the American Kennel Club judges Sid Marx, who has been in the dog show business for more than 60 years, said it can be surprising how far people travel for a show.

“We have shows, for example, they just had Montgomery Kennel Club, which is a terrier show. People come from many, many countries to compete at that show,” Marx said.

“When we come into an area it’s good for the community, the hotels, the restaurants, all of that is increased,” Marx said.

Marx said some hotels make exceptions with pet restrictions around this time to help people stay in the area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Mobile home parks like this are impacted by the city ordinance.
Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council
Calamity Jane Statue in Outlaw Square, Deadwood.
Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later

Latest News

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill adding an 11% tax on the purchase of...
Governor Kristi Noem invites firearm manufacturers to the state
The goal is for the IRS tax filing system to become an alternative to the often costly programs...
Uncle Sam has a new plan to help Americans navigate tax season
Years of planning can go into a prescribed burn, step one of the plan is analysis, surveying...
340 ACERS BURNED IN STURGIS, ANOTHER PRESCRIBED BURN IS EXPECTED IN LEAD
RCPD asks for publics help regarding information related to a September hit and run crash