Governor Kristi Noem invites firearm manufacturers to the state

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill adding an 11% tax on the purchase of guns and ammunition, which is the first tax of its kind in the c
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States is known as one of the biggest guns manufacturers in the world.

According to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem the state’s firearm industry has an 400-million-dollar economic impact.

Chad Dixon, owner of LongRifles in Sturgis, says he doesn’t see a problem with other companies moving in.

“If somebody wants to come here and set up shop, you know more power to them. I mean competition makes you get out of bed in the morning, it keeps you hungry and keeps you working,” said Chad Dixon, owner of LongRifles, inc.

On average, 13.5 million guns were sold in United States, until 2020 when this number surged to 22 million. In 2021, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that 5.4 million Americans bought a gun for the first time.

Between January and May of 2023, it is estimated that 1.4 million guns were sold monthly in the United States, according to safehome.org.

Last year, South Dakota sold more than 80,000 guns.

The Sturgis Economic Development Corporation has courted firearms manufacturers for more than a decade.

“I don’t see firearm manufacturers as any different than any other manufacturer. They’re business owners trying to make a product that people want to buy. South Dakota provides a good environment for them to do that, that falls in line with our beliefs as a state,” said Amanda Anglin, executive director, Sturgis economic corporation.

“The political climate here is a lot more friendly, it’s very easy to operate here in South Dakota. There isn’t a lot of legal hoops that a guy has to jump through, and the only drawback would be we’re kind of in an industrial vacuum, you know all of our materials come from out of state,” said Dixon.

