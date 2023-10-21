Friday Frights: The Alex Johnson Hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Rapid City is about 147 years old and was established in 1876.

More than 50 years later the Alex Johnson Hotel began construction and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is where our third Friday Frights takes us, the Alex Johnson hotel in downtown Rapid City which is known as one of the most haunted hotels in South Dakota.

Centuries old, and centuries worth of guests, the Alex Johnson Hotel has been known to not only have alive guests wandering its halls, but also dead ones.

“I mean the things that people experience are so vast to around here. I mean one days its somebody sitting at the end of the bed and the next its we keep having reports of windows open. You never know what you’re going to get,” said Tyler Harris, marketing director, Alex Johnson Hotel.

This feeling of not knowing is why the eighth floor, particularly room 812 is known to have the most hauntings and most activity of spirits.

“We find that the eighth floor is our most haunted, it’s probably the most widely documented of hauntings here on sight, so a lot happens up there,” said Harris.

The hotel staff has documented these stories starting in the 1930′s and have already filed up one book of haunting stories the guests and staff have experienced.

“The same things being repeated over so many years, it’s wild,” said Harris.

One of the most well-known ghost stories is known as the Lady in White.

The story goes that a bride apparently committed suicide by jumping out of a window at the Alex Johnson Hotel.

Now that isn’t the only specter that could be haunting the hotel allegedly there are a total four other ghosts that have made their presence known to visitors.

“Even in the last month, like in the last two weeks, I can recall we’ve gotten a couple in our email, and it’s like something was sitting on the end of my bed. I could feel there was a figure with me in there,” said Harris.

Once the month of October is over, the Alex Johnson Hotel offers a ghost adventure package.

