340 ACRES BURNED IN STURGIS, ANOTHER PRESCRIBED BURN IS EXPECTED IN LEAD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Years of planning can go into a prescribed burn, step one of the plan is analysis, surveying the land, distinguishing fuel types as well as societal factors all come into play “Worst-case scenario from the time that we define a purpose and need , to the time that we are implementing the prescribed fire on the ground depending on all the other actions that need to occur before then could be close to 10 years’ "

Once the okay is given by all agencies involved, the crews will receive current temperatures, winds, and relative humidity from the National Weather Service and do a test burn to see how fuels will burn. As of October 20th, the Bureau of Land Management was given the green light at the Fort Meade recreational area in Sturgis where 134 acres of land were burned. The BLM wanted to remind those in and driving through the area that smoke would be visible for a few days.

“We will secure the perimeter and interior of the fire we want that to continue to burn and consume some of the dead and down material that’s in there, so smoke will be visible, we will have folks on the scene every day until we declare this fire out, they will be patrolling so we do have there will be both engines and utvs and personnel for the next several days,” Lipp added that they will remain on the ground until the area receives weather that will put the fire out or the fire burns itself out.

The prescribed fire season in the black hills depends on elevation but typically runs from October through winter if conditions are favorable, Stover stated “I guess that we will be implementing prescribed fire, the forest service as well as inter-agency because land management is all hands-on deck because it isn’t just forest service or BLM, its state, it’s private, its everyone out there.”

The next prescribed burn will be this weekend “After talking with the weather service tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ll be moving up around Lead and the Englewood area, it will be just east of the Powder House subdivision, where about 250 acres will burn” stated Lipp adding that prescribed burns are not only used to decrease areas of material that may burn “This prescribed burn is also meeting objectives for wild but to improve wildlife habitat”

