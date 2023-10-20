Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 2

Stevens scores 17 second half points, defeats Central 23-10
Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 2
Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 2
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Rapid City’s crosstown rivalry, Stevens defeated Central 23-10 on Thursday. The Cobblers led at halftime 7-6, however, the Raiders tallied 17 second half points and limited Central to a lone third quarter field goal.

The Cobblers season is over, they finish with a 0-9 record. On the other hand, Stevens’ season continues. The 8-seeded Raiders play No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Calamity Jane Statue in Outlaw Square, Deadwood.
Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy

Latest News

Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 1
Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 1
10-18 central aow
Athlete of the Week-Central’s Gideon Waldrop
10-18 FISH
Big Ol’ Fish-Ryder Jaros
Mines volleyball gets past Black Hills State
Mines volleyball gets past Black Hills State