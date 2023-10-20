Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Rapid City’s crosstown rivalry, Stevens defeated Central 23-10 on Thursday. The Cobblers led at halftime 7-6, however, the Raiders tallied 17 second half points and limited Central to a lone third quarter field goal.

The Cobblers season is over, they finish with a 0-9 record. On the other hand, Stevens’ season continues. The 8-seeded Raiders play No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln next Thursday.

