Special edition of the Hike, October 19, pt. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On this special edition of the Hike, Wall and Sturgis defeated Kimball/White Lake and Spearfish. The Eagles beat the Wildkats 22-6, while the Scoopers defeated the Spartans 46-14.

In 11B, No. 12-seeded St. Thomas More lost to 5th-seeded Tri-Valley 24-7. The Cavaliers end the 2023 season with a 4-5 record.

No. 5-seeded Wall, in the Class 9AA playoffs, moves on to face No. 4-seeded Hamlin next Thursday. In Class 11AA, Spearfish earned the 8-seed and will play No. 1-seeded Pierre T.F. Riggs next Thursday. Sturgis garnered the 6-seed and will face No. 3-seeded Tea Area next Thursday, as well.

In Class 9A, No. 3-seeded Philip defeated No. 14-seeded Timber Lake 52-0. The Scotties play 11-seeded Chester next Thursday. In Class 9B, 10-seeded Kadoka Area knocked off 7-seeded Sully Buttes. The Kougars face 2-seeded Faulkton area on Thursday.

We’ll catch you next Thursday, October 27, on another special edition of the Hike!

