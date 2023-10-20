Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - About three years ago, we began reporting on a massive sinkhole that formed in The Hideaway Hills subdivision and the legal battle that ensued for residents looking for reimbursement for their condemned homes.

On Thursday, we wanted to update you with any changes to that court case.

The last time we spoke about this issue was about a year ago when we reported that a motion to dismiss the court case was rejected, granting a small victory for the homeowners.

Since then, things have been quiet. The lawyer representing many of the homeowners impacted, John Fitzgerald, has been working to put together expert reports to make their case.

He has until the middle of March to disclose those reports to the court at which point it will be time to prepare for trial. The homeowners represented by Fitzgerald will see their day in court in December of 2024.

Until then, homeowners will have to look on and hope the damage in the area doesn’t progress.

” It is a dangerous place; it’s just shocking that I could spend 35 months on the case and discover a new mine system after all this time and all this effort. So, there’s just no telling what it’s going to do, I don’t know if we’ll ever know where all the mines are,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says he is confident the homeowners he represents will be compensated for their homes and for the time spent on this lengthy case.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.