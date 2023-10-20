Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the past couple of months, we followed potential evictions happening at Prairie Acres Mobile Home Park, and on Monday, this issue was addressed during the Rapid City Council meeting.

Many of the residents facing eviction in Prairie Acres Estates were unable to move their mobile homes within the city limits because of an ordinance restricting moving mobile homes built before 1976.

This creates a situation where people with terminated leases are unable to move their homes and are forced to surrender their property to the park owners.

A few people impacted by this situation spoke at Monday’s meeting.

Thursday, councilman Bill Evans spoke with us, saying this issue should be investigated further to find a solution that doesn’t leave people homeless.

” You can’t just say that’s not good enough for us now, it was good enough for them. I would be willing to explore such a thing and perhaps we need to make that happen in the very near future but what we can’t do is be taking people’s investment away, even small though it may be by some people’s standards. ‘Cause that just isn’t right, it isn’t fair to them,” said Evans.

Evans says there are multiple potential solutions to this issue, from offering incentives for developers to build more affordable properties to creating protections for owners of mobile homes.

He says he’s open to any solution that addresses the issue further.

