Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council

Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the past couple of months, we followed potential evictions happening at Prairie Acres Mobile Home Park, and on Monday, this issue was addressed during the Rapid City Council meeting.

Many of the residents facing eviction in Prairie Acres Estates were unable to move their mobile homes within the city limits because of an ordinance restricting moving mobile homes built before 1976.

This creates a situation where people with terminated leases are unable to move their homes and are forced to surrender their property to the park owners.

A few people impacted by this situation spoke at Monday’s meeting.

Thursday, councilman Bill Evans spoke with us, saying this issue should be investigated further to find a solution that doesn’t leave people homeless.

” You can’t just say that’s not good enough for us now, it was good enough for them. I would be willing to explore such a thing and perhaps we need to make that happen in the very near future but what we can’t do is be taking people’s investment away, even small though it may be by some people’s standards. ‘Cause that just isn’t right, it isn’t fair to them,” said Evans.

Evans says there are multiple potential solutions to this issue, from offering incentives for developers to build more affordable properties to creating protections for owners of mobile homes.

He says he’s open to any solution that addresses the issue further.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Virginia man wanted for double fatal shooting arrested in Vermillion

Latest News

Phillip Chips is being held in the Pennington County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court...
New York man pleads not guilty by insanity in September fatal stabbing
Clients of the Hope Center worry about what’s next after the doors are locked
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later
Man sentenced to 66 months in Federal Prison for attempted receipt of child pornography
Man sentenced to 66 months in Federal Prison for attempted receipt of child pornography