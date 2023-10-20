Meet a Japanese Shiba that is taking Rapid City by storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Veteran Shiba, “Stormy” is raking up the titles this weekend in Rapid City.

Stormy will receive two awards at the National Shiba Club of America Banquet on Saturday evening Oct. 21 the Register of Merit award for producing 8 Champion kids and the Outstanding Sire award. He will also be featured in the Rapid City Kennel Club’s Annual All-Breed Dog Show at Monument’s Civic Center for a three-day event.

Stormy’s owner and Shiba Breeder, Bill Fletcher says the popularity of Stormy’s breed has been on the rise and more and more people are becoming familiar with this type of breed of dog and more reputable breeders of this dog are evolving because of the demand.

Fletcher who has been breeding Shiba’s since 2004 says, the Shiba was originally bred to flush birds and small game in native Japan and were primarily used as hunting dogs. Fletcher says the Japanese have three words to describe the Shiba temperament. They are brave and bold combined with composure and mental strength. The opposite side of “kan-i” is “ryosei” which means good nature with a gentle disposition. One cannot exist without the other. The charming side of the Shiba is “Soboku” which is artlessness with a refined and open spirit. They combine to make a personality that Shiba owners can only describe as “irresistible.” If a Shiba could only utter one word, it would probably be “mine.” It is “mine” food, “mine” water, “mine” toys, “mine” sofa, “mine” crate, “mine” car, “mine” owner, and “mine” world.

Over the years, because of their small to medium breed size and spirited good-natured temperament, they have become quite popular as pets in the United States. The Shiba is a very proportionate dog with a height-to-length ratio of 10 to 11 inches. Males run from 14 1/2 to 16 1/2 inches tall, with females ranging from 13 1/2 to 15 1/2 inches.

As a breed, Fletcher says, Shiba’s can rightfully be described as sturdy, healthy little dogs, able to withstand the rigors of outdoor life as well as enjoying the comfort of indoor dwelling. They are easy keepers, requiring no special diet other than good commercial dog food. They can run for miles with an athletic companion or take their exercise chasing a tennis ball around the backyard. Their catlike agility and resilience provide good resistance to injury, and the “natural” size and symmetrical proportions lessen susceptibility to conditions caused by structural imbalances. Even as puppies they stage mock battles and make much noise as they vie for top honors. With people, they are all kissy-face, but with other dogs, and especially other Shiba’s, they are macho little muffins. There is a wide range of variation in this aspect of a young Shiba’s temperament and difficulties should be discussed with the breeder. Many Shiba puppies are just playful and not quarrelsome, but others are more serious.

You can watch Stormy in action at the RCKC 3-day dog show starting today through October 22 starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

