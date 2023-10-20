Incredible warmth today, but not as warm this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be breezy with gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph at times. It will be sunny once again and pretty warm. Highs will be in the 70s for everyone, with a few spots reaching 80° on the plains. But no record highs are expected to be tied or broken today.

The weekend is going to be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will not be as warm, but we are expecting highs in the 60s Saturday and 60s to 70s by Sunday.

Cooler air arrives next week with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday having high temperatures in the 50s. Skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy depending on the day. By the end of the week, highs will fall into the 30s and 40s.

The cooler air does look to arrive a little later compared to what was expected yesterday. As for the moisture, the confidence remains very low as the latest data is all over the place, either keeping things dry, or bringing in a little moisture. Keep checking back for any changes as we get closer.

