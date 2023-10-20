HealthWatch-Vaccines

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people are thinking about getting a flu shot right now but there are other vaccines you should keep in mind as well. Monument Health pharmacist Nick Hohense has some ideas to think about in this week’s edition of HealthWatch

“You may be eligible for three vaccinations this fall – influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Yearly influenza vaccinations are the best way to reduce the risk of catching seasonal flu or developing potentially serious complications from catching it. After receiving the vaccine, people typically need two weeks to develop a protective response to the influenza virus. Monument Health recommends getting the annual shot in early October if possible, ahead of the typical flu season from December through March. Those 5 years of age and older are also eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after the last dose of any other COVID-19 vaccine. And finally, respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV) - is a highly contagious virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people. Some people, particularly infants and older adults, are more likely to develop severe RSV disease and need hospitalization. RSV is seasonal, typically starting in the U.S. during the fall and peaking in the winter. There is an FDA-approved vaccine for pregnant individuals to prevent RSV in infants from birth through 6 months of age. Additionally, there are two FDA-approved vaccines to prevent RSV in adults ages 60 and older. Talk to a health care provider to see if an RSV vaccine is right for you. It is safe and effective to receive all three of these vaccines in a single visit should an individual wish to get all of them at once. Vaccines are very safe, and effective in preventing disease. It is common to experience soreness at the injection site after vaccination. Severe side effects after receiving a vaccine are rare. But if you have any concerns after receiving a vaccine, contact a health care provider. For your KEVN Healthwatch, I’m Nick Hohense.”

