Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder

Hundreds of supplies and equipment will be available for participants to bid on.
Hundreds of supplies and equipment will be available for participants to bid on.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After three years the Construction Industry Center’s Surplus Live Auction is back.

The rising cost and limited supply of building materials might lead some to shy away from a new build or home improvement project.

The surplus auction gives you the chance to get supplies without breaking the bank.

There are hundreds of construction materials and equipment, like tiles, wood, and power tools for first-time or experienced DIYers.

“This would be a great place to start. Most of the stuff is fairly affordable and if you already have an idea in mind on what you want to work on, sometimes you can find some really great deals on things that you didn’t think you were going to add to your project,” said Julie Red Leaf with the Construction Industry Center.

The auction is on Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds Soule’ Building.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Calamity Jane Statue in Outlaw Square, Deadwood.
Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood
Mobile home parks like this are impacted by the city ordinance.
Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt

Latest News

Courtesy Subaru is hosting their 2nd annual Make a Dog’s Day Pup Crawl on Saturday, October...
Bring your pet to the Subaru 2nd Annual Make a Dog’s Day Pup Crawl
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Monument Health Watch
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Pumpkin painting contest
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
President Biden speaks to the nation about supporting Israel and Ukraine