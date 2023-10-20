Cooler this Weekend & Staying Sunny

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s across the area with Rapid City seeing the low to mid 40s. Mostly clear skies will stick around. Tomorrow, clouds start to move into the area with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be much nicer in the low 60s. Sunday, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Enjoy this warmth while it lasts because there is not going to be much of it next week.

Temperatures on Monday will only get into the low to mid 50s across the area with some showers in Wyoming in the late morning and early afternoon. Those showers move into the Black Hills and Western South Dakota by the late afternoon and evening. Tuesday, some evening showers are possible again with high temperatures likely not getting out of the 50s once again. Wednesday, the 50s remain with some isolated showers possible. Scattered showers are possible Thursday as a cold front pushes through the area, dropping our temperatures from the upper 40s to the low 40s and upper 30s. Friday, some moisture remains and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s by the afternoon. Some light snow showers could linger through the area throughout the day on Friday. Snow accumulations are uncertain at this time, but snow is possible.

