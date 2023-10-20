Bring your pet to the Subaru 2nd Annual Make a Dog’s Day Pup Crawl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Courtesy Subaru is hosting their 2nd annual Make a Dog’s Day Pup Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. in Rapid City for October’s National Make a Dog’s Day.

The community is invited to step out with their diggity dogs for the community pup crawl, costume, and all. A spinoff of pub crawls, this showcase of pups and pets should be a blast because the whole day will be dedicated to your pooch. In celebration of spending quality time and loving up on your pooches, this event will have lots of activities to keep those fluffy friends of yours busy says Subaru’s Ashley Vesley.

Vesley adds the event is free and will kick off at noon, “start at any of 5 local participating pet-friendly businesses – Roamin’ Around, Alternative Fuel, Woodland Republic, Armadillos, and Lost Cabin – where you pick up your stamp card and get something for your dog. It’s a free event, however, we encourage you to support these businesses if you can. The last stop is Courtesy Subaru. Turn in your stamp cards - each stop on our crawl gets you an entry into the grand prize drawing. From 2-4 at Subaru, the Humane Society will have stations set up, including obstacles and puppy yoga. We also will have Kristi Foreman from Picture Perfect Portraits taking pet portraits.”

Veseley says this event is special because not only do we celebrate the pets you have, but we also believe that all pets deserve a loving home and that’s why they donate to the humane society for each adopted animal. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru and our retailers are committed to improving the lives of as many shelter animals as possible. And because pets make the world a better place, on hand for the Pet Pup Crawl will be Pet Photographer Kristi Foreman to get a snapshot of your most beloved pets for their portrait either in costume, add a prop, or by themselves, just make sure your pup is ready for their pup photoshoot. Foreman says she loves photographing pets and takes time to plan ahead, “being creative in some of my pet pictures is something I enjoy, so I always like to talk about the session ahead of time, have time to plan, and come up with ideas for the sessions and then discuss those ideas.” She does remind pet owners, “taking pictures of pets requires a lot of patience, persistence, and lots of treats.”

The event is free and open to the public. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.