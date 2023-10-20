Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who was taken Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took 1-year-old Marleah Miles and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled with the child in an unknown direction in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JCJ9121.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl(Source: Cleveland Police)

Anyone with information on the Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or 216-327-7186.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Calamity Jane Statue in Outlaw Square, Deadwood.
Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy

Latest News

Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
Baltimore firefighter dies and 4 others are injured battling rowhouse fire
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Monument Health Watch
Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
1 firefighter dead, 4 hurt battling blaze
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Homeless in Rapid City affected by the Hope Center closure
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Gas leak in a Rapid City neighborhood causes evacuations