Well Above Average Friday and Cooler for the Weekend

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations will see temperatures reach the 80 degree mark. Lots of sunshine will contribute to this. Saturday, temperatures fall back into the 60s for high temperatures. Near normal temperatures with mostly sunny skies are expected to start off the weekend. Sunday, temperatures get a little warmer but the sunshine remains. Mid to upper 60s are expected for Sunday.

Starting out the new week, Monday will see temperatures return to the 50s for high temperatures with sunshine remaining for a majority of the day. Some isolated rain showers become possible into the evening and overnight hours of Monday. Tuesday those showers stick around, but some folks will see some sunshine to allow for the temperatures to get into the 50s again. Wednesday some isolated showers will stick around and high temperatures remain in the 50s. Those 50s stick around along with some isolated showers. A cold front is looking to move through Thursday during the day which could lower temperatures throughout the day.

